Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,719.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 343,864 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 994,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 249,333 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 933,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 638,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 100.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135,516 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $494.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.