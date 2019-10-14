Social Send (SEND) Trading 28.1% Lower This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Social Send has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $89,773.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010674 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004975 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000419 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

