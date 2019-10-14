Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $164.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of SNA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. 68,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

