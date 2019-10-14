Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMIN. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

LON SMIN traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,587 ($20.74). 923,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 31.80 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total value of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

