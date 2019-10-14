Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

SNBR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 695,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

