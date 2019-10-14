Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73, 143,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 40,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

