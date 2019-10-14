Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLP. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 107,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,452,739.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,043 over the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.