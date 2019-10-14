Silverway Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00011105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market capitalization of $92.96 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silverway has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,369.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.02727034 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00608533 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008124 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.