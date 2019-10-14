Short Interest in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expands By 12.4%

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 30th total of 15,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of WMGI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.67, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.