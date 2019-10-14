Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expands By 34.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the August 30th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. 51,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

