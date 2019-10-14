Short Interest in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Increases By 13.7%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 115,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248,143.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,271,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 67.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.