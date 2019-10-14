Short Interest in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expands By 18.1%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. 284,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,944. The company has a market cap of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

