Short Interest in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Increases By 30.5%

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 664,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,072. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 10,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $266,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $494,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,454 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.