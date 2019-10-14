Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Declines By 12.3%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 791,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,160. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

