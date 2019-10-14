Short Interest in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Drops By 11.6%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 30th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Michelle Lantow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in State Auto Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,319,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,181,000 after acquiring an additional 76,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.32. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

