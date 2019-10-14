Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Increases By 34.8%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 30th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.18. 43,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,803. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

