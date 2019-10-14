Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expands By 14.2%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 30th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,749 shares of company stock worth $2,701,484. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 37,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,242,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 124,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

