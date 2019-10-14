Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expands By 34.1%

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 30th total of 550,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $74.16. 166,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,647. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

