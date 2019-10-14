Short Interest in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Increases By 14.0%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth $250,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

