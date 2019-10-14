Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expands By 9.7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 30th total of 24,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $96,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,346. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

