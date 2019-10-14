Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreases By 10.2%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

CBRL traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.10. 414,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,756. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $150.34 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,475,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $18,878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $13,037,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $12,724,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

