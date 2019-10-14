Short Interest in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Decreases By 10.4%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 35.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,638. The stock has a market cap of $730.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

