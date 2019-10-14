Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declines By 11.0%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 30th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
