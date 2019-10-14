Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declines By 11.0%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 30th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,999 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

