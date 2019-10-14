Short Interest in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Expands By 39.7%

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 91,931 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,564,665.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,450 over the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Career Education stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.88. 430,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Career Education has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CECO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

