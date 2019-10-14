Short Interest in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 15.5%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 30th total of 419,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYTU shares. ValuEngine lowered Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186,247 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYTU stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,230. The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 370.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

