Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Declines By 16.6%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 30th total of 922,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,086.64. 166,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $705.01 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 65.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,135.63.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

