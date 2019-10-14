Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Drops By 12.5%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 30th total of 754,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NYSE:AT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.36. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,492. The firm has a market cap of $257.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 686.79%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlantic Power by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 529,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atlantic Power by 39.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 218,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,281,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 147,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

