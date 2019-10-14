Short Interest in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rises By 17.0%

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,506. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Finance Trust by 40.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

