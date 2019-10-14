Sharder Price Reaches $0.0020 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OTCBTC, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $577,794.00 and approximately $38,846.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00218896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.01040896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

