Sentivate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,776.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $121,776.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,049,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

