SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

