Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €60.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.60 ($70.47) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.29 ($56.15).

Shares of ETR:G24 traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, reaching €53.20 ($61.86). The company had a trading volume of 227,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.33. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a fifty-two week high of €54.00 ($62.79).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

