Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given a $26.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) received a $26.00 price target from analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $241.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

