Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.33) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.34.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

