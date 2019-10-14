Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.33) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.34.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.