Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.85 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), 250,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (ASX:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.