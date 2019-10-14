Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after acquiring an additional 440,936 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 263,481 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

