S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 51,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,536. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $355,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 384.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

