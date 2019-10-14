RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) Shares Down 0.1%

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$20.76 ($14.72) and last traded at A$20.86 ($14.79), 18,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$20.89 ($14.82).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$20.75.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

