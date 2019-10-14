RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

RRD stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.06. 655,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,117. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,147 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,347,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

