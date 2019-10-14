RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

