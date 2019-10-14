Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,164 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ECON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.19. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,075. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

