Royal Bank of Canada Sells 292,169 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Chemours worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 118.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,375,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemours by 171.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,466,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after buying an additional 1,557,746 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemours by 7,252.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 71.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after buying an additional 483,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,757,000 after buying an additional 479,467 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,077.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $799,332. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 852,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,536. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. Chemours’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

