Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the second quarter worth $106,000.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

