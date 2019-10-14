Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.85. 81,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,409. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.