RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Get RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH alerts:

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,880 shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $127,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 8,445 shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $189,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.