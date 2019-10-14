Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 30th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ RTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,814. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.
About Ritter Pharmaceuticals
Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.
