Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 30th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,814. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

