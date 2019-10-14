Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 87,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.11.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $28,810.00. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $223,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,332 over the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

