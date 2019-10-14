Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.79 ($127.66).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching €110.75 ($128.78). 210,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.74.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.