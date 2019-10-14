Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 15.1%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.02, 846,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 413,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

