Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.00

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.88 ($0.86), with a volume of 21381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.19 ($0.89).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

